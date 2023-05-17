Eau Claire celebrates 10th annual Welcome Back Bird Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Break out the binoculars and a good lawn chair because the birds are back in the region.

Eau Claire is designated as a “High Flyer” Wisconsin Bird City, ten years running. Wednesday is officially Welcome Back Bird Day and it serves as a call to get on out there and sport the many birds that fly by Eau Claire.

The city council made the proclamation of May 17th being Welcome Back Bird Day the week prior in recognition of the city’s designation.

Bird watchers say it’s amazing, the range of birds that can be spotted in the city.

“What we’re doing is really just a recertification for Bird City. It’s what we call ‘Welcome back Bird Day.’ More and more people are starting to appreciate the birds,” said Nina Koch.

She and her friend Cindy Schlosser are avid bird watchers and are helping out with Welcome Back Bird Day at Carson Park’s Braun’s Bay.

They do so while also taking in sights and sounds of the more than 100 birds they’ve spotted so far.

‘Right now, there’s an oriole singing and a Pileated woodpecker calling. And it’s just pointing those out to people and having them excited about it,” said Schlosser.

Over at Dell’s Pond, Jeff Henry is also keeping an eye on the birds.

“I think it’s important to raise awareness of birds to help them along in their lives. Protect the environment and reduce the declining populations of birds from many natural and unnatural forces,” said Henry.

He also said this day is telling of what kind of city Eau Claire is and their dedication to the environment.

“I think it’s representative of what Eau Claire is about these days. I think they’re interested in a lot of good causes, good environmental causes. So, that’s a good aspect of Bird Day and 10 years worth of it,” said Henry.

Koch has advice for those aspiring to be a bird watcher themselves.

“Start with your backyard, and get to know what’s in your backyard, because you would be surprised on what you would really find there,” said Koch.

Bird watchers say the birds will be around all through the Summer before heading back South.

Koch and Schlosser said on average, bird watchers will find over 100 types of birds in the area.

In 2022, they found a record of 113 different types of birds in Eau Claire.

