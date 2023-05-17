A few showers and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow, with a cool finish to the work week

It was another dry day around Western Wisconsin, but the sunshine was again heavily dimmed out by upper atmospheric smoke from Western Canadian wildfires. This is not likely to change through tomorrow, but with a cold front coming this way, clouds and rain chances will make it less apparent. Otherwise tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and dry with lows around 50. As mentioned, we will be tracking a cold front through Minnesota and into Wisconsin through the day. We will start off dry and likely with some filtered sunshine along with breezy south winds. Temperatures should be able to steadily rise, reaching back into the 70s by early afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are then likely to develop with most of these occurring between 2-8pm. The rain does look hit and miss, but some heavier downpours will occur, especially in any thunderstorms. There is a low chance for a few strong to severe storms, primarily with gusty winds and small hail. Total rainfall is likely to range from less than a tenth of an inch to more than a half inch in places that see storms. Once the front passes, winds will shift to the west and remain breezy. Drier air will then return at night with variable clouds and overnight lows dipping back down into the 40s.

A cold front arrives in the Upper Midwest. (weau)

A potent trough and upper low will then pivot through the state on Friday, bringing a mostly cloudy sky and unseasonably cool air. Temperatures will have a hard time warming up much, leading to widespread highs in the 50s. Breezy winds will also make it feel cooler. High pressure will be to our west and we will have to wait and see how much it takes hold Friday night. This is important as a clear sky and light winds may induce a late season frost, but for now a light breeze looks to hold on, so we are calling for lows to remain near 40. Otherwise the next warm up commences this weekend. The same high will remain to our west on Saturday, leading to sunshine and highs returning to the low 70s. A weak front will then be dropping south from Canada into Sunday, but moisture appears very limited, so impacts look minimal at this time. A few extra clouds may be around with highs in the mid 70s. Going into next week the upper level pattern will support a building ridge which would favor a warm up that may bring 80 degree temperatures back to the state by next Tuesday.

