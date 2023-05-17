Flower sale will benefit Chippewa Valley non-profit

By Ellie Jo Pomerleau
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -Trees and flowers are in full-bloom as spring sweeps across Wisconsin and one local non-profit is looking to sell some flowers to create opportunities for children in the Chippewa Valley.

Acres For Joy is a non-profit located at Pleasant Valley Youth Ranch that hosts programs where kids can get hands on with animals or by doing activities. This Saturday, May 20 there will be a flower sale at the ranch greenhouse to fundraise for the youth programs. The kids involved in the spring programs helped grow the plants for the sale.

“When the kids first came to the programs this spring they came at the same time that the plugs and the plants came,” Greenhouse Manager, Laurie Powers, said. “So, everyone started with the idea that…that foundation and building a foundation for the plants was the same type of foundation that we wanted the kids to grow with the foundation here.”

The plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all proceeds go to youth programs. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

For more information about Acres For Joy click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
fraud suspect
Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week
Miller said ECPD currently has job openings they are looking to fill.
Staffing shortages in law enforcement

Latest News

acre
Acres for Joy Raises Funds for Youth Programs (3)
acre
Acres for Joy Raises Funds for Youth Programs (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/17/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/17/2023 6 a.m.
acre
Acres for Joy Raises Funds for Youth Programs (1)