Flower sale will benefit Chippewa Valley non-profit

ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -Trees and flowers are in full-bloom as spring sweeps across Wisconsin and one local non-profit is looking to sell some flowers to create opportunities for children in the Chippewa Valley.

Acres For Joy is a non-profit located at Pleasant Valley Youth Ranch that hosts programs where kids can get hands on with animals or by doing activities. This Saturday, May 20 there will be a flower sale at the ranch greenhouse to fundraise for the youth programs. The kids involved in the spring programs helped grow the plants for the sale.

“When the kids first came to the programs this spring they came at the same time that the plugs and the plants came,” Greenhouse Manager, Laurie Powers, said. “So, everyone started with the idea that…that foundation and building a foundation for the plants was the same type of foundation that we wanted the kids to grow with the foundation here.”

The plant sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and all proceeds go to youth programs. Only cash and checks will be accepted.

