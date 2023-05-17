Menomonie FD asking people to avoid the intersections, sidewalks around 604 Wilson Avenue, Cedar Corp

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menomonie Fire Department in a Facebook post is asking people to avoid the intersections and sidewalks around of 604 Wilson Avenue, Cedar Corp, until further notice.

The Facebook post via the Menomonie Fire Department Facebook Page states, “Please avoid the intersections and sidewalks around of 604 Wilson Avenue, Cedar Corp, until further notice. Investigation and heavy construction crews will be working on the building. The area should be cordoned off, but we are putting out this information as an FYI.

Thank You!”

