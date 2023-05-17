Missouri Man Charged with Producing Child Pornography

MADISON, Wis. (UNITED STATES ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WESTERN DISTRICT OF WISCONSIN PRESS RELEASE) - Ryan A. Campbell, 46, Richmond, Missouri, is charged with one count of producing child pornography. The indictment alleges that on August 14, 2020, Campbell used a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct.

Campbell was charged with this offense in a sealed complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin on May 8, 2023. The complaint alleged that he was staying at a residence in Amery, Wisconsin at the time the offense occurred.

Campbell was arrested on May 10 in Kansas City, Missouri. He appeared in federal court in Missouri and was ordered held in federal custody. A date for his initial appearance in Wisconsin has not been set.

If convicted, Campbell faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison. The charge against him is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Wisconsin and Missouri, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas City Police Department and Jackson County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri handled Campbell’s appearance in federal court there.

