More sunshine ahead of shower/storm chances and a brief cool down late in the week

Sunshine was filtered today as a result of wildfire smoke working into the area from Western Canada. Temperatures warmed nicely this afternoon with many locations well into the 70s and near 80. A weak cold front will depart to the south tonight with our next high pressure system settling into the Great Lakes Region. This will keep skies clear with light northeast and easterly winds across the area. These factors combined with drier air will lead to a chilly start to our mid-week as lows bottom out in the mid-40s. With high pressure in place to the east, we’ll see sunshine returning tomorrow with the chance for more wildfire smoke to mix in. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler, but seasonable in the low 70s.

High pressure sits over the Great Lakes with sunshine in store Wednesday (WEAU)

Skies will remain mostly clear tomorrow night as we watch a low pressure system track along the international border with a leading warm front draped to our west. Thursday will start out dry with some sunshine before clouds increase into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms developing as a trailing cold front prepares to pass through. Breezy south and southwest winds are expected ahead of the boundary with temperatures pushing into the mid-70s. As the weather-maker begins to exit at night, an upper trough is forecast to track across the Upper Midwest into Friday with a pocket of unseasonably cold air. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out, the day is now trending dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy northwest winds. It’ll be noticeably cooler with widespread highs ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. Luckily, this will be a minor setback as we look to recover very quickly for the weekend with a large high pressure center moving southwest of Wisconsin. Sunshine will prevail with temperatures hanging out in the low 70s. Looking into early next week, we won’t see much of a change in the weather, but southerly flow will help warm us back into the upper 70s and around 80 by Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.