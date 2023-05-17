Rotary Lights donates more than $32,000 to WAFER Food Pantry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Organizers of La Crosse’s Rotary Lights are spreading a little holiday cheer in the spring.

On Tuesday, Rotary Lights presented WAFER Food Pantry with a check totaling $32,450 following the completion of a capital campaign.

The money will help WAFER with the costs of its new northside La Crosse facility that opened to the public this month.

Rotary Lights sold teddy bears last season, with 100% of the proceeds going towards WAFER, and president Pat Stephens says 3,100 bears were sold.

One of the missions of Rotary Lights is to collect food to donate to 14 area food pantries, and the campaign was created for WAFER because of the amount of people the pantry supports.

“WAFER is the largest of the food pantries, and they take care of almost 1800 families,” Stephens detailed. “That’s a big help, and a lot of people are using food pantries right now that have never used them before just because of inflation, and job situation, so it comes at a great time.”

Stephens says Rotary Lights will be holding another teddy bear campaign this season to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse.

