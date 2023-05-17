SportScene 13 for Tuesday, May 16th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rivalry baseball as Chippewa Falls looks to stay on top of the Big Rivers standings as they travel to face Eau Claire Memorial. In Big Rivers softball, Chippewa Falls looks to clinch on outright title as the face Eau Claire North. Plus, action from the Middle Border Conference track and field meet, Memorial hosts their Big Rivers golf meet and Regis tennis takes home their 14th straight conference title.

Altoona rallied to defeat Eau Claire Regis 5-3
SportScene 13 for Monday, May 15th
