CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Rotary Foundation presents Springfest 2023 May 19-20 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Celebrate the start of spring with local music, family-friendly activities, and food!

Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z will take to the stage Friday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m.

John Stone will perform on Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m.

