Twin brothers graduate high school as valedictorian, salutatorian

Twins graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian are making school history. (Source: WALB)
By Alicia Lewis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) – Twin brothers are making history at a high school in Georgia, where they will graduate as valedictorian and salutatorian of their class.

For the 2023 graduating class of Randolph-Clay High School in Cuthbert, Mykel Rainey will be the valedictorian, and Markel Rainey will be the salutatorian.

The Rainey brothers said they came into their senior year with the mindset of succeeding beyond any limitations.

“Last year, we participated in graduation as honor students. And that’s when it really came to fruition that we could be this. So, we started thinking of the possibilities like, what if?” Mykel Rainey said.

To be selected as valedictorian and salutatorian you must maintain an A/B grade on the honor roll and a 3.5 GPA.

The twins’ parents said they couldn’t be prouder of their sons.

“You know, boys tend to stray away and be hard and difficult, but I didn’t get that from them … If they had issues or doubts and I pushed them. They did so. Surprised but not surprised,” mom Tamika Rainey said.

The dynamic duo said their education doesn’t stop here. They are heading to Savannah State University this fall.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
fraud suspect
Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks
Kolt
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s K-9 dies after heat related injury
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
Florida judge rejects attempt by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend to throw out nondisclosure agreement
A former student is suing an Oklahoma school district for the removal of an eagle feather from...
Native American high school graduate sues school for removing feather at graduation
LGBTQ+ activists protest Senate Bill 14 at the Texas Capitol, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Austin,...
Texas Legislature OKs ban on gender-affirming care for minors
The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights
FILE - This artist depiction shows Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, right,...
Documents leak suspect had been warned about handling of classified information, prosecutors say