What’s happening at the Pablo Center?

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is getting ready to ready to reveal Season 6 and memberships are on sale now.

Members have early access to show presales and exclusive events.

Members will also get a first look at Season 6 on June 9, while the rest of the public will find out on June 12.

A few things happening this summer include, the High Kings on July 6, Menopause the Musical from July 13-14, and Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart Tour on July 12.

The Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival will have London’s Globe Theatre stage replicated in the Jamf Theatre with the mainstage production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

Productions will happen over two weekends, July 6-16.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.