What’s happening at the Pablo Center?

By Judy Clark
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center at the Confluence is getting ready to ready to reveal Season 6 and memberships are on sale now.

Members have early access to show presales and exclusive events.

Members will also get a first look at Season 6 on June 9, while the rest of the public will find out on June 12.

A few things happening this summer include, the High Kings on July 6, Menopause the Musical from July 13-14, and Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart Tour on July 12.

The Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival will have London’s Globe Theatre stage replicated in the Jamf Theatre with the mainstage production, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”.

Productions will happen over two weekends, July 6-16.

Pablo Center Website

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
fraud suspect
Authorities seeking help identifying person connected to fraudulent checks
Wisconsin State Patrol
Wisconsin State Patrol announces aerial traffic enforcement schedule this week
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet

Latest News

Springfest is May 19-20 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
Springfest 2023
Pablo Center
What's Happening at the Pablo Center (5/17/23)
Plant Sale
Master Gardener Plant Sale (5/16/23)
Hy-Vee dietitian Dani Matties shares a healthy recipe for grilling out
Grilling out the healthy way