Blue Bell announces new Dr Pepper Float ice cream

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.
Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said.(Blue Bell news release)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell and Dr Pepper are teaming up to create a new ice cream combining their signature flavors.

Dr Pepper Float is vanilla ice cream swirled with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet, Blue Bell said in a news release Thursday.

Fans won’t have to wait to try it: The new flavor is slated to arrive in stores Thursday in the 23 states where the ice cream brand is available.

It will be available in the pint and half-gallon sizes through 2024, Blue Bell said.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell vice president, sales and marketing. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version?”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

AP sources: President Joe Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters;...
AP sources: Biden endorsed plan to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters
Disney's pricey "Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser" hotel is making its final voyage Sept. 28
Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside ice cream shop
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside Ramone’s Ice Cream shop
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction