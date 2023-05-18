A cool finish to the week before gorgeous weather unfolds this weekend

Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight as a cold front departs to the east with high pressure building into the Northern Plains. Meanwhile, Canadian wildfire smoke has now made it to the surface, which may lead to areas of lowered visibility at times with the smell of smoke possible as well. Because of this, the air locally has become unhealthy for sensitive groups, specifically individuals who have a respiratory illness. An Air Quality Alert has been issued until noon Friday, and those who are sensitive to these conditions should limit time outdoors. Breezy winds are expected from the west and northwest with overnight lows dropping into the mid and upper 40s. A quiet but cooler day will finish out the work week as an upper trough and compact upper low graze Wisconsin to the northeast. This will bring a pocket of unseasonably colder air as temperatures struggle to get out of the 50s with breezy northwesterly winds.

High pressure moves in with a cooler finish to the week on tap (WEAU)

Friday night will feature clearing skies and lighter winds with high pressure centered to the southwest. Many locations will see temperatures bottom out around 40 with patchy frost possible, especially in our low-lying valley areas where lows are likely to be in the 30s. The weekend is shaping up to be one of the nicest we’ve had weather-wise in quite some time with a couple areas of high pressure taking control over the area. Sunshine will prevail both days with a weak cold front passing through dry early Sunday morning. Near to above average temperatures are expected with highs climbing into the 70s. Our stretch of dry weather will carry into next week as an upper level ridge of high pressure builds over the Central United States. Sinking air in response will give way to several days of sunny weather with a nice warming trend also in store as we get into southerly winds on the backside of surface high pressure to the east. Monday will feature temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80, before widespread low to mid-80s work into the area through the rest of the week.

