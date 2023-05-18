Feed My People Food Bank: Empty Bowls Fundraiser

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One bowl may not seem like a lot, but the impact is enormous when they’re all stacked together. For 23 years, Feed My People’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser has brought together handcrafted bowls, supporters like you, and a determination to take a bite out of local hunger. In 2022, this fundraiser raised enough groceries for well over 200,000 meals for children, seniors, and families who face food insecurity in west central Wisconsin.

Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher spoke with FMP Executive Director Suzanne Becker and Communications Specialist Susie Haugley Thursday morning on the impact the Empty Bowls campaign, their largest fundraiser of the year has on the Chippewa Valley. If you’d like to purchase a bowl or bid on any of the silent auction items, click here.

