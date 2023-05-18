Feed My People Food Bank: Empty Bowls Fundraiser

By Bob Gallaher
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One bowl may not seem like a lot, but the impact is enormous when they’re all stacked together. For 23 years, Feed My People’s annual Empty Bowls fundraiser has brought together handcrafted bowls, supporters like you, and a determination to take a bite out of local hunger. In 2022, this fundraiser raised enough groceries for well over 200,000 meals for children, seniors, and families who face food insecurity in west central Wisconsin.

Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher spoke with FMP Executive Director Suzanne Becker and Communications Specialist Susie Haugley Thursday morning on the impact the Empty Bowls campaign, their largest fundraiser of the year has on the Chippewa Valley. If you’d like to purchase a bowl or bid on any of the silent auction items, click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kolt
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s K-9 dies after heat related injury
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
604 Wilson Avenue
Menomonie FD asking people to avoid the intersections, sidewalks around 604 Wilson Avenue
KWIK TRIP
Kwik Trip named the best gas station in the U.S. by USA Today
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Dog Bite: Health Department Needs Your Help Finding Dog

Latest News

GOP Assembly lawmakers push shared revenue plan
Vos says Republicans ‘done negotiating’ local aid; Evers optimistic about a deal
bowl
Feed My People: Empty Bowls Fundraiser (3)
bowl
Feed My People: Empty Bowls Fundraiser (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/18/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 5/18/2023 6 a.m.