First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is slated to open at 945 West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire on May 24.

Franchise owner Bart Crockett and General Manager Franz Pape are scheduled to hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 28 to support The Community Table, according to a media release from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The media release states, “Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to The Community Table in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible. This is the first of two Jersey Mike’s locations that Crockett will open in Eau Claire this year. The other is located at 4732 Golf Road and is projected to open in October.”

“Both locations are ideal for us and we’re fortunate both became available,” Crockett said in the media release. “Eau Claire has such a warm culture and we’re looking forward to being part of this great city.”

The media release goes on to state, “Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-part delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.”

