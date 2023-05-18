First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24

Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's(WIFR Newsroom)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is slated to open at 945 West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire on May 24.

Franchise owner Bart Crockett and General Manager Franz Pape are scheduled to hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, May 24 to Sunday, May 28 to support The Community Table, according to a media release from Jersey Mike’s Subs.

The media release states, “Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to The Community Table in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible. This is the first of two Jersey Mike’s locations that Crockett will open in Eau Claire this year. The other is located at 4732 Golf Road and is projected to open in October.”

“Both locations are ideal for us and we’re fortunate both became available,” Crockett said in the media release. “Eau Claire has such a warm culture and we’re looking forward to being part of this great city.”

The media release goes on to state, “Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-part delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kolt
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s K-9 dies after heat related injury
Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
604 Wilson Avenue
Menomonie FD asking people to avoid the intersections, sidewalks around 604 Wilson Avenue
Kenneth Van Meter
Man in custody after fatal crash in Eau Claire
KWIK TRIP
Kwik Trip named the best gas station in the U.S. by USA Today

Latest News

911 Call
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeing increase in 911 hang-up calls
Sculpture Tour
Sculpture Tour install day in Eau Claire
ECCO
Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra Concert (5/18/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (5/18/23)