‘He wasn’t alone’: Woman says she prayed over hit-and-run victim in final moments

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA/Gray News) - A good Samaritan from Alabama says she witnessed a hit-and-run, pulled over and prayed with the victim in his final moments.

Days after 40-year-old Darius Hill’s death in an alleged hit-and-run, his family says they have not heard a word from Prichard Police on the investigation. No arrests have been made in his case.

“My brother matters,” Shantavia Hill said. “He didn’t bother nobody.”

The family is crushed and desperately needs answers, WALA reports.

“I just want to say to the person who did this to my brother, ‘You will never be able to sleep knowing that we are suffering over here, and you don’t care about human life,’” Shantavia Hill said.

She says her brother walked the same route home every day along Wolf Ridge Road in Prichard. On Friday night, he was hit and killed by a car in front of a church.

“Everybody knows him, everybody,” she said. “He was on his way home Friday night, and somebody decided to tear his body apart without staying with him. You left him for dead. You didn’t even stay.”

However, a good Samaritan, who wanted to remain unnamed, assured the family that Darius Hill was not alone in his final moments.

“He wasn’t alone,” the witness said. “He’s with God. Be thankful that he is with God, and somebody prayed with him.”

She says she was driving behind the suspect’s vehicle the night of the incident when she saw it jolt.

“All of a sudden, my headlights caught a person on the ground, and it was like, ‘Oh my god!’” she said. “I immediately pulled over, searched for my phone, got out and dialed 911.”

She couldn’t believe what she saw. Then, she heard breathing.

“At first, I thought he was dead,” she said. “But then, all of a sudden, I hear delicate moaning, and I said, ‘Oh my god, he’s still alive.’”

She did all she knew to do: pray.

“That’s when I really started talking with him,” she said. “Praying with him: ‘Lord going to touch your body, baby. You’re not by yourself. Just pray. Have faith.’”

WALA’s Lacey Beasley asked the witness, “How thankful are you that you were with him in, literally, his final moments?”

“I didn’t think about it until a friend of mine was telling me, ‘Just thank God that you were there,’” she responded.

The witness says the driver was in a white, mid-sized Chevy that could have some front-end damage.

If you know anything, reach out to Prichard Police.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.