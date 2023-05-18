High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank

What may have started as senior prank is resulting in dozens of students working off damage done to William Monroe High School.
By Dryden Quigley and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - Dozens of high school students in Virginia are paying a hefty price for a senior prank after the cleanup costs reportedly amounted to about $7,000.

What was meant to be a harmless senior prank at William Monroe High School in Greene County ended up costing everyone involved.

The school’s principal, Katie Brunelle, said her phone rang with news about vandalism at the high school before dawn last Friday after the students got inside the school Thursday night.

“When the word got out, the messages got very twisted very fast,” she told WVIR.

The students reportedly got into the school using a teacher’s key. How they obtained the key is still being investigated.

After the prank was pulled, school officials said cleaning up the mess led to a cost of $7,000. The school also canceled classes on Friday.

“We had streamers, toilet paper, laundry detergent, glitter, some paint, just all over the building,” Brunelle said. “I think the situation in its entirety became overwhelming.”

Each student allegedly involved in the prank will have to pay their share of the damages and complete 15 hours of community service before graduating this weekend, with some students facing additional consequences.

Authorities said that, although the students will face “restitution and community service,” no criminal charges would be brought against them at this time.

“We want to make sure that we drive home that there are better ways to leave your legacy at William Monroe High School,” Brunelle said.

Copyright 2023 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

