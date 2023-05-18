Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seeing increase in 911 hang-up calls

911 Call
911 Call(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is seeing an increase in 911 hang-up calls, according to a Facebook post via the Jackson County Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

To date for 2023, the Sheriff’s Office has had 893 911 hang-up calls come into their Communications Center, according to the Facebook post.

The Facebook post states in part quote, “We MUST follow up on every single one, and send emergency resources if we are unable to confirm there is no emergency. The obvious consequence is that responses to emergencies can be delayed due to officers’ response to accidental dials. If you do accidentally call 911, STAY ON THE LINE and verify all information.

Much of this has been attributed to software updates on Android phones where the SOS feature is automatically turned on with the update. We have found that causes of the misdials are as simple as pocket dial, the phone bouncing around too much in a vehicle or ATV/UTV, a hard drop of the phone, etc.

Most smartphones and watches have Emergency SOS features that may be activated by pressing the volume or power buttons multiple times (depending on the operating system or phone). To deactivate those features, follow the steps below.

Android:

1. Open your phone’s Settings app.

2. Tap Safety & emergency Emergency SOS.

3. Turn off Use Emergency SOS.

iPhone:

1. Go to Settings > Emergency SOS.”

