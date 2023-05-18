Lucky lottery winner turns $1 wager into $504,000 jackpot

May. 18, 2023
ASHLAND, Ky. (Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has set the mark when it comes to online lottery jackpots in the state.

Angela Ryan recently won more than $504,000 while playing Kentucky Lottery’s Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot online. Officials said it is the largest instant play win in Kentucky Lottery’s online history.

“I placed the bet and saw the hearts go up on the screen,” she said. “I thought it was only going to be a $20 or $30 win.”

But that certainly wasn’t the case. The hearts she saw ended up returning a $504,037 jackpot.

Ryan stopped by lottery headquarters on Monday with her husband, Reece, to pick up her winnings.

“She was screaming, crying and laughing,” he said. “We haven’t really slept since Saturday.”

Lottery officials said Ryan won the game’s progressive jackpot on May 13 on a $1 wager.

Ryan said the win was extra special around Mother’s Day as she recently lost her mom and was thinking of her.

“I was thinking of her and thought I’m going to win this,” she said.

The couple has been married for more than 30 years and said they plan to travel with their winnings.

“We have two grown children and two grandkids. We’re ready to travel, see the country, and have fun,” Reece said.

The pair also said they plan to expand their food truck business with some of the winnings.

“You guys totally changed our lives,” Reece said.

According to lottery officials, the couple walked away with a check for $360,386 after taxes.

