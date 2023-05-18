May 19-21 dubbed “Syttende Mai Weekend” in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2023 Stoughton Norwegian Dancers performed their final dances of the season Wednesday in celebration of Syttende Mai.

Syttende Mai is a visual, family-oriented event with attendees wearing authentic Norwegian costumes.

“Unless you’ve experienced it yourself, it’s really hard to describe,” Stoughton Norwegian Dancers director Staci Heimsoth said. “It is such a powerful experience to have as a teenager.”

The dancers performed at the State Capitol building, where a joint resolution was read to proclaim the coming weekend as Syttende Mai Weekend in Wisconsin.

All Wisconsin residents have been deemed honorary Norwegians for the weekend and are encouraged to celebrate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.