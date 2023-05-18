New Fire Chief of Eau Claire Fire Department appointed

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Police and Fire Commission is announcing that a selection has been made for the next Fire Chief of Eau Claire Fire Department.

According to a media release from the City of Eau Claire, the Commission selected Deputy Chief Matthew Jaggar of the Eau Claire Fire Department to become the City’s 22nd Fire Chief.

The media release states, “Matt Jaggar has been with the City of Eau Claire for 24 years, serving in the roles of firefighter, lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, and most recently, Deputy Chief of Operations-Suppression. Jaggar began his career in the firefighting profession in 1994 and for the past 29 years has been an active member, serving multiple fire departments and communities.”

According to the media release, Jaggar is slated to begin his duties on May 19, 2023. A swearing-in Ceremony is scheduled for June 5 at 4:00 p.m. at Fire Station #10, located at 820 Malden Avenue, Eau Claire.

