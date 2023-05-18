Sculpture Tour install day in Eau Claire

Sculpture Tour
Sculpture Tour(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s Sculpture Tour install day, according to a Facebook post via the Downtown Eau Claire Facebook Page.

The Facebook post states, “It’s install day for @sculpturetour.ec! The tour is even bigger this year and all sculptures are expected to be installed by tomorrow. Make sure you schedule some time to check them out! #DECI #downtowneauclaire

