Shallow water buoys installed on Lake Wissota

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Valley organization is trying to ensure boaters stay safe while on Lake Wissota this summer.

Wednesday, members of the First WI Chapter of Muskies, Inc. installed nine shallow water buoys on two different shallow water points on the lake.

The areas with buoys are near Larsons Landing on County Highway X, and the other is on the Yellow River Bar inlet near the state park.

President of the WI Chapter Muskies Josh Rabska says the goal is to increase boater awareness of the extremely large shallow water points on the lake, and how they’re a safety risk to boaters and boating equipment.

“For the most part, the level out here stays somewhat consistent due to the spillway, but it can go up and down a foot or two,” Rabska said. “There can certainly be lower water periods which are going to grossly affect areas like this and make them even more hazardous than normal.”

Last year was the first time the WI Chapter Muskies installed the buoys, and they will get pulled up in the fall.

