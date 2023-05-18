Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for UW-Eau Claire’s Upward Bound participants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE PRESS RELEASE) - Stressing the importance of offering nutritious meals to children during the summer months, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Upward Bound program announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for its participants.

The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Free meals will be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire’s Hilltop Center for only those students enrolled in Upward Bound. The dates are Monday-Friday, June 19-July 21. The following week, Monday-Friday, July 24-28, is a scheduled field trip. Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

The amount of reimbursement received by a Summer Food Service Program sponsor is based upon the household incomes of the enrolled children. Children who are members of households receiving FoodShare, FDPIR, W-2 (Wisconsin Works — cash benefits only) benefits are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at eligible program sites.

View USDA income eligibility guidelines in effect from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

If you wish to file a civil rights program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, found online at http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, or at any USDA office, or call 866-632-9992 to request the form. You may also write a letter containing all of the information requested in the form. Send your completed complaint form or letter to us by mail at U.S. Department of Agriculture, Director, Office of Adjudication, 1400 Independence Avenue, S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, by fax at 202-690-7442 or email at program.intake@usda.gov. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact the USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-845-6136 (Spanish). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Online press release: Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for UW-Eau Claire’s Upward Bound participants | UW-Eau Claire (uwec.edu)

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.