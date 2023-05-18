Top Senate Democrat: Congress ‘must move quickly’ on artificial intelligence legislation

AI companies ought to be required to test their systems and disclose known risks, officials say. (CNN, POOL, WJAC, OPENAI.COM, ADOBE STOCK, VOLKSWAGEN, VGTRK)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Congress “must move quickly” to regulate artificial intelligence and has convened a bipartisan group of senators to work on legislation.

Schumer says the group met on Wednesday and that his staff has already met with close to 100 CEOs, scientists and academics who deal with the technology.

“We can’t move so fast that we do flawed legislation, but there’s no time for waste or delay or sitting back,” Schumer said in opening remarks on the Senate floor Thursday. “We’ve got to move fast.”

The unusual legislative push from the Senate majority leader comes as potentially groundbreaking products like AI chatbot ChatGPT have entered the marketplace and can in many ways mimic human behavior. Those tools have generated broader concerns that they will mislead peoplespread falsehoodsviolate copyright protections and upend some jobs.

Last week, the head of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT, told a Senate panel that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems.

“As this technology advances, we understand that people are anxious about how it could change the way we live. We are too,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Altman proposed the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”

Schumer said Congress needs to move fast because the technology is advancing so quickly. He has also expressed concerns about China’s own efforts to regulate artificial intelligence, calling that “a wake-up call to the nation.”

In April, Schumer proposed a framework for legislation that would require companies to allow independent experts to review and test technologies before they are released publicly, and give users access to those results.

On Thursday, Schumer said the group of senators — including Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Republican Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Todd Young of Indiana — decided that any approach must be bipartisan.

“If harnessed responsibly, AI has the power to do tremendous things for the public good,” Schumer said. “It can unlock unimaginable marvels in medicine, business, national security, science and so many other areas of life. But if left unchecked, AI has the power to do tremendous, tremendous harm.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

Rai’nell Peterson was celebrating with friends before the graduation and someone at the party...
Teen missed graduation after being shot, receives high school diploma in hospital bed
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
GOP negotiator says it’s time to ‘press pause’ on debt limit talks with White House
drug arrest
Person accused of possessing methamphetamine after search of vehicle in Cadott
The man holding the gun says he is not trying to scare parents or children. He is protesting...
Man with AR-15 seen at school bus stop in Maryland
The man standing by a Maryland school bus stop with an AR-15 rifle said he is protesting a new...
AR-15 at school bus stop: Guns can be safe