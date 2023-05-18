Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash

Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Police Department(Dazia Cummings)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities identified the victim who died in a two-vehicle crash in Eau Claire.

An updated media release from the Eau Claire Police Department identifies the victim as 56-year-old Tammy Jarecki.

According to the initial media release from the Eau Claire Police Department, on May 12, 2023, at 10:47 p.m. authorities responded to the area of East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street for a two-vehicle crash.

The media release says a car was stopped at the traffic lights eastbound on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax Street. The car was hit behind by an SUV, which witnesses say was traveling at high speed. The car was pushed across the intersection and hit a traffic post. Witnesses said the car became engulfed in flames after coming to a stop. Based on the investigation so far, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The driver of the SUV is identified in the media release as 40-year-old Kenneth Van Meter, who authorities say is from the Mondovi area.

According to the media release, Van Meter was taken to a medical facility for injuries suffered. Van Meter was arrested on the suspicion of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The driver of the car died on scene.

