WAGNER TAILS: Windsor and Matthew, Michael, Melanie, Margaret

By Danielle Wagner
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DUNN AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Playing games or getting cuddles, Windsor is up for either.

He’s available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society. Staff members at DCHS describe Windsor as sweet and playful.

Windsor has diabetes and needs insulin. You should be aware of that added cost when adopting Windsor, but staff members say he’s worth it! Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

--

Four pups are looking for people with patience as they are still in the very early stages of puppy training.

Michael: Tan boy, Matthew: black and white boy (short legs), Melanie: Tan girl (short legs), Margaret: black and white

They came to Little Red Barn Dog Rescue from Tulsa, Oklahoma. They’re believed to be husky/collie/lab mixes.

At three months old, they’re ready to leave LRBDR with their forever families. Click HERE for the adoption application.

