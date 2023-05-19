11th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Now in its 11th year, Special Olympics Wisconsin teamed up with Dunkin’ locations around the state and local law enforcement agencies to host the Cops on a Rooftop fundraiser.

Both the South Hastings Way and North Clairemont Ave. Dunkin’ locations participated along with the Altoona Police Department and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office coming out to support the cause.

With any donation, you can receive a free donut. For donations over $10, you’ll get a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

The fundraiser runs Friday, May 19th between 5 am and 11 am.

Over the years, Cop on a Rooftop has been able to raise over $490,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

