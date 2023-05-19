3rd annual Hmong Youth Day held at Eau Claire North High School

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley community members came together Thursday night for the 3rd annual Hmong Youth Day at Eau Claire North High School

The event was organized by the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association (ECAHMAA), and featured authentic food, free activities, games, and raffle prizes.

15 local organizations and businesses were also in attendance, including the Eau Claire Police Department, Fire Department, and YMCA.

The goal of the event is to bring the wider community together and foster relationships between local organizations and Hmong community members.

“One thing that it really creates is a way for us Hmong people to get to know other communities and all the resources that are available to us,” said Justin Yang with the ECAHMAA. “I think growing up, I see that we kind of stick to ourselves and it’s tough for us to really get to know what resources are available, and this event is an opportunity for us to get to know who’s out there to help.”

