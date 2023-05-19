7 killed in crash on Oregon interstate

Seven people are dead and others injured in a horrific crash on interstate 5 north of Albany.
By Anna Katayama and Gray News staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Seven people were killed and several others were injured in a crash Thursday on Interstate 5 near Albany, Oregon.

Two semi trucks and a passenger vehicle crashed on the interstate in the northbound lanes at about 2 p.m., police said.

The seven people who died in the crash were adults, according to officials.

Two medical helicopters were called to the scene to help with the injured victims.

Phil Price says he was driving through the area as first responders recovered victims from a crushed van. He says the incident will be tough to forget.

“I actually felt like puking when I saw it. It’s disturbing, you know? It’s tough. It opens your eyes a bit, makes you slow down a bit, makes you want to think a bit,” Price says.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours as police investigated. It’s not known yet if speeding or impaired driving were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
Altoona PD supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin
11th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital
Cop on a Rooftop 3 (5/19/23)