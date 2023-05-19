Cheesy Potato Stuffed Burgers

The Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association shares a potato-stuffed burger recipe
By Judy Clark
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sara Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe that celebrates beef and potatoes!

CHEESY POTATO STUFFED BURGER WITH CREAMY BRAISED CABBAGE

4 each 212 g Potato hamburger buns

1.5 lbs. (608g) Ground beef

4 tbsp (56g) Butter, unsalted, for basting

3 cloves (12g) Garlic, smashed, for basting

3 sprigs (1.5g) Thyme, fresh, for basting

3 sprigs (2g) Rosemary, fresh, for basting

4 slices (112g) Muenster cheese

1 cup (242g) Mashed potatoes, leftover

1/2 cup (56g) Processed cheese, small cubes

1/2 lb. (226g) Green Cabbage, sliced into ribbons

1 cup (236ml) Heavy Cream

2 tbsp (12g) Dijon mustard

1/4 cup (55g) Bacon, diced

1 tsp (5g) Salt

1/2 tsp (2g) Black pepper, ground

1/2 cup (75g) Pickles

INSTRUCTIONS

In a small pot, on medium heat, add vegetable oil, and diced bacon and sauté until cooked then add heavy cream, Dijon mustard, salt, black pepper, and sliced cabbage.

Increase heat and bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Simmer cabbage for 15 minutes until soft.

Remove from heat, drain, and set aside.

In a large bowl, add mashed potatoes, and processed cheese cubes, and mix. Divide into 4 2 oz balls and set aside.

Take the ground beef and divide it into eight 3 oz balls. Then take one 3oz patty, place the 2 oz cheesy mashed potato ball and slightly pat down and place another patty on top and pat down to seal patty.

Repeat this until all patties are formed. Season patties with salt and black pepper.

In a frying pan or skillet, on medium-high heat, add butter, place patty, and cook for 2-3 minutes, flip the patty, add butter, garlic, cloves, thyme, rosemary, and spoon melted infused butter on top of the patty until cooked.

In a small pan, add some butter or olive oil and toast the inside of the potato bun.

To assemble, on the bottom side of the potato bun, place braised cabbage, cheesy mashed potato stuffed burger, and muenster cheese slice, top of with the top part of the potato bun.

Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

