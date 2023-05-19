Disney World’s pricey ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’ hotel is closing

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night adventure at Disney World, is coming to an end.
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night adventure at Disney World, is coming to an end.(Photo: Business Wire)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — No more premium stay in a galaxy far, far away: Disney World’s “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel is making its last voyage at the end of September.

The hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida opened in March 2022 and lets guests create and live out “Star Wars” immersive adventures. It costs nearly $5,000 per couple for a two-night stay.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Friday.

Disney said on the hotel’s website that new bookings are “temporarily paused” but will resume May 26 for available voyages through Sept. 28-30.

The company said it would reach out to guests who booked stays for that time or later to discuss alternatives.

