First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race

Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course Thursday in Baltimore. The horse will not be racing in The Preakness. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Brad Cox-trained First Mission has been scratched from the Preakness on the advice of veterinarians, taking one of the top contenders out of the Triple Crown race 36 hours before post time.

Owner Godolphin and the Maryland Jockey Club announced the scratch early Friday, saying vets identified an issue with First Mission’s left hind ankle.

“We are obviously very disappointed, but the welfare of the horse is our utmost concern, and we are going to take the necessary steps to determine the best course of action to get him back on the track,” Godolphin USA bloodstock director Michael Banahan said. “It’s unfortunate, but we know he’s a very talented horse and I’m sure we’ll have big days down the road with him.”

Godolphin said First Mission would be evaluated further by Dr. Larry Bramlage at Rood and Riddle hospital in Kentucky.

The removal of First Mission leaves seven horses in the field for the $1.65 million race. He was the early second choice at odds of 5-2 behind only 8-5 favorite Mage, who won the Kentucky Derby.

“You don’t like to see that,” said Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, who is back at a Triple Crown race for the first time in two years with contender National Treasure. “We still have another day to go. Trainers, we don’t relax until we get the saddle on. Until I get the saddle on the horse, then you can just relax completely. It’s one of those things where you don’t want to wish any bad luck on anyone because we’ve all been there.”

It’s an all-too-familiar feeling this spring. Five horses were scratched for a variety of reasons in the days and hours leading up to the Derby, leaving 18 in the field that’s usually a full 20.

That included favorite Forte on the day of the Derby, when Kentucky racing officials expressed concern about a bruised right front foot. Forte landed on the state’s vet list, grounding him from racing for at least 14 days, and trainer Todd Pletcher was suspended 10 days for Forte failing a postrace drug test in New York in September.

Racing officials who own and operate tracks in Maryland have increased testing and veterinary review procedures for horses running in the Preakness and other top stakes races this weekend at Pimlico Race Course as preventative measures to limit injuries. That includes multiple independent doctors examining horses, with each one needing to be cleared before racing.

Seven horses died at Churchill Downs in the days leading up and on Derby day, and an eighth died the following week, putting the sport in a familiar negative spotlight when a cluster of fatalities happens, especially during Triple Crown season.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
Kayla Unbehaun, who was nine years old when she went missing in 2017, was reunited with her...
Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Latest News

A police lieutenant accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is...
Officer accused of leaking information to Proud Boys leader charged with obstruction
FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021,...
Target recalls nearly 5 million Threshold candles after severe burns, lacerations reported
Altoona PD supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin
11th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin
Authorities responded to the facility in Moraine operated by DMAX Ltd. on Thursday night.
Shooting at Ohio auto plant kills 1, sends 2nd victim and alleged gunman to hospital