Health Department to kick off yearly Beach Monitoring Program Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Monday, May 22, 2023, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department is set to kick off its yearly Beach Monitoring Program.

A media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department states, “Every year, Health Department microbiologists and other staff monitor seven local beaches for bacteria and harmful algae blooms throughout the summer. They collect water samples weekly from Riverview Park, Big Falls, Half Moon Lake, Lake Altoona, Lake Eau Claire, Coon Fork Beach, and Coon Fork Campground. If our testing finds unsafe levels of bacteria or harmful algae, the beach may be closed or a water quality advisory sign may be posted.”

According to the media release, for those wanting to find out if a beach is closed, the Health Department tests beaches weekly and intends to post up-to-date information for each beach on their Beaches Webpage, their Facebook Page and their Twitter Page.

The media release says they also intend to send real-time email alerts Monday through Friday when beaches close or re-open. To start getting beach closure alerts, visit bit.ly/beachalertsEC and select Beach Closings.

“We test and monitor the water at county beaches to keep our community safe during the summer months. Harmful algae or bacteria in beach water can especially affect children, the elderly, and pets,” Health Department Chemist-Microbiologist, Savannah Bergman, said in the media release.

