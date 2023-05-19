Jimmy Buffett reschedules concert for health issues that needed ‘immediate attention’

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Debra Worley
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett was hospitalized Thursday to “address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he said on Twitter.

Buffett, 76, said he stopped in Boston a few days ago for a checkup but ended up being advised to go to the hospital.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett said on Twitter.

The Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band concert in Charleston scheduled for this weekend is being rescheduled.

“Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’” Buffett said.

Buffett announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored when the new date for the show is announced.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” costs former UW-Platteville wrestling head coach his job

Latest News

FILE - The American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, is...
American Airlines says it has a deal with the pilots’ union on a new contract; won’t disclose terms
Kenneth Van Meter
Mondovi man charged after fatal crash in Eau Claire
Rev. Al Sharpton eulogizes Jordan Neely, whose chokehold death on a New York City subway set...
Jordan Neely, NYC subway rider choked to death, is mourned at Manhattan church
FILE - The FBI seal is pictured in Omaha, Neb., Aug. 10, 2022.
FBI broke rules in scouring foreign intelligence on Jan. 6 riot, racial justice protests, court says
FILE - A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021,...
Kia, Hyundai settle class-action lawsuit after a rash of thefts due to security flaw