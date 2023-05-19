Medical issue causes driver to crash outside Ramone’s Ice Cream shop

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A medical issue caused a driver to crash near the Ramone’s Ice Cream shop on Galloway Street in Eau Claire Thursday evening.

The Eau Claire Police department says the driver is believed to have hit a light pole which caused damage to the outside of the shop. No citations were given and other than the medical issue, there were no injuries.

Ramone’s made a post on Facebook with photos that said “Not too often in the ice cream business are we grateful for rain, but this evening, we are extremely grateful that there was not a line outside and guests sitting on our bench. There have been no reported injuries and we are currently waiting for clearance from ECPD to reopen. Thank you to the emergency responders on site, helping keep our community safe.”

