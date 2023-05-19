Mondovi man charged after fatal crash in Eau Claire

Kenneth Van Meter
Kenneth Van Meter(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Mondovi man is charged after a two-vehicle crash in Eau Claire that left one person dead.

A criminal complaint shows 40-year-old Kenneth Van Meter is facing the charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a media release from the Eau Claire Police Department, on May 12, 2023, at 10:47 p.m. authorities responded to the area of East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street for a two-vehicle crash.

The media release says a car was stopped at the traffic lights eastbound on Clairemont Avenue at Fairfax Street. The car was hit behind by an SUV, which witnesses say was traveling at high speed. The car was pushed across the intersection and hit a traffic post. Witnesses said the car became engulfed in flames after coming to a stop. Based on the investigation so far, speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The driver of the SUV was identified as Van Meter.

An updated media release from the Eau Claire Police Department identified the victim as 56-year-old Tammy Jarecki.

Van Meter is due in court on June 13, 2023.

