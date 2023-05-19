Person accused of possessing methamphetamine after search of vehicle in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody and is accused of possessing methamphetamine after authorities searched a vehicle in Cadott.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Cadott Police responded to traffic complaint on South Highway 29 eastbound from the County Highway J area, according to a Facebook post via the Cadott Police Department Facebook Page.

The Facebook post says the involved vehicle was reportedly deviating from its traffic lane and the complainant was concerned the driver might be impaired.

The Facebook post states in part quote, “Cadott PD located the vehicle on STH 29 and made contact with the driver at River County Plaza in Cadott. After speaking with the driver, observing the interior of the vehicle, and checking the driver’s history on CCAP, a K-9 unit from Stanley PD was called to the location and an open-air search was conducted.”

According to the Facebook post, the K-9 alerted its handler of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, suspected methamphetamine was found. The driver, Dawn Hase of Oshkosh, was taken into custody and booked into the Chippewa County Jail on the suspicion of felony bail jumping (four counts), felony possession of methamphetamine 3g-10g (5g seized in total), felon possession w/intent to deliver - methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater).

The Facebook post says an additional charge of felony possession of methamphetamine was recommended after Hase attempted to enter the Chippewa County Jail with concealed narcotic drugs.

