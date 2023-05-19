Person accused of possessing methamphetamine after search of vehicle in Cadott

drug arrest
drug arrest(COURTESY: CADOTT POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody and is accused of possessing methamphetamine after authorities searched a vehicle in Cadott.

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Cadott Police responded to traffic complaint on South Highway 29 eastbound from the County Highway J area, according to a Facebook post via the Cadott Police Department Facebook Page.

The Facebook post says the involved vehicle was reportedly deviating from its traffic lane and the complainant was concerned the driver might be impaired.

The Facebook post states in part quote, “Cadott PD located the vehicle on STH 29 and made contact with the driver at River County Plaza in Cadott. After speaking with the driver, observing the interior of the vehicle, and checking the driver’s history on CCAP, a K-9 unit from Stanley PD was called to the location and an open-air search was conducted.”

According to the Facebook post, the K-9 alerted its handler of the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, suspected methamphetamine was found. The driver, Dawn Hase of Oshkosh, was taken into custody and booked into the Chippewa County Jail on the suspicion of felony bail jumping (four counts), felony possession of methamphetamine 3g-10g (5g seized in total), felon possession w/intent to deliver - methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia (repeater).

The Facebook post says an additional charge of felony possession of methamphetamine was recommended after Hase attempted to enter the Chippewa County Jail with concealed narcotic drugs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” costs former UW-Platteville wrestling head coach his job

Latest News

EC City-County Health Department
Health Department to kick off yearly Beach Monitoring Program Monday
Eau Claire Police Department
Eau Claire Chief of Police releases community statement
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside ice cream shop
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside Ramone’s Ice Cream shop
Altoona PD supporting Special Olympics Wisconsin
11th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin