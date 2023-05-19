Report released on officer involved shooting in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The officer involved shooting of Glenn Perry resulting in his death was justified, according to a report on the officer involved shooting by the Barron County District Attorney.

The report concerned the use of deadly force by Officer Emily Breidenbach, with the Chetek Police Department, and Officer Hunter Scheel, with the Cameron Police Department, on April 8, 2023.

A portion of the introduction to the report states, “The actions of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel were valiant and necessary to protect the lives of countless others. Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel acted lawfully in self-defense and defense of others, and were privileged in using deadly force.”

The report goes on to state, “Officer Breidenbach was 32-year-old when she lost her life in the line of duty that day. Officer Scheel was 23-year-old when he lost his life in the line of duty that same day. Both officers returned fire after the shooter, who was later identified as Glenn Perry, exited his vehicle armed with an AR-15 rifle and began shooting at them. In the exchange of gunfire that followed, Perry, who was 50 years old and lived most of his life in the Chetek/New Auburn area, was struck in the right leg by one of the rounds fired by Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel. Perry later died from the gunshot wound to his leg.”

The conclusion of the report states, “There are no mitigating factors to Perry’s actions. Perry made the conscious, deliberate and permitted decision to murder two police officers. Perry remained heavily armed, and was intent on killing any law enforcement officer who attempted to take him into custody. The deaths of officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel are a start reminded of how police officers put their lives on the line each and every day to protect us. The sworn duty of police officers to serve and protect should be revered whenever the bravery, courage and sacrifice of Officer Breidenbach and Officer Scheel. Under the Circumstances that existed on the afternoon of April 8, 2023, Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel were privileged to use deadly force against Perry. The officer involved shooting of Glenn Perry resulting in his death was justified.”

