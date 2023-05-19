SportScene 13 for Thursday, May 18th

By Philip Choroser
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls baseball hosts Memorial as they battle for first place atop the Big Rivers Conference. Also, Eau Claire North baseball takes on Hudson and Osseo-Fairchild squares off with Cadott.

In prep softball, Chippewa Falls battled with Eau Claire North and many teams from across Western Wisconsin took part in the first round of the WIAA softball tournament.

Eau Claire Memorial hosted a signing day for five of its athletes who have committed to collegiate athletics.

The Old Abes also got the win at the Big Rivers Conference Golf Tournament.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” costs former UW-Platteville wrestling head coach his job

Latest News

SportScene 13 Thursday
Green Bay Packers preseason schedule is set
Emily Nelson, Dawson Rud, and Jonah Linse all signed to play collegiate sports in Mondovi's...
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, May 17th
SportScene 13 @ Ten (5/17/23)