Stanley hosts Students to Service military celebration

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday night, eight seniors at Stanley-Boyd and Cadott high schools are honored by signing their certificates to join the armed forces following graduation.

The Students to Service sendoff celebration at the Stanley Community Center brought the surrounding communities together, cheering on those who pledged to service.

“It’s kind of like a wedding reception, baby shower, and pep rally, and we just wanted to show them all our love and support, and know that their community is behind them and their family,” said event co-organizer Marthamae Kottschade.

The students included Stanley-Boyd’s Amber Broughton, John Burgoyne, Aidan Glidden, Connor Hakes, Nolan Packard, and Noah Pollert joining the Marines, while Cadott’s Garret Nerdrum and Stanley-Boyd’s Alexa Liszewski joining the Air Force.

“It feels really great, because this has been like a dream of mine since I was little,” said Alexa Liszewski. “To finally get to this point in life, it feels amazing to me.”

“When I was little, I knew I wanted to serve my country loud and proud,” Amber Broughton stated. “My family has been in the United States military since I was very little.”

Along with the honors for the students themselves, Stanley-Boyd High School accepted the “High School of the Year” military award.

“I’ve been teaching for almost 30 years, and we’ve never had a large group like this go into the military,” said Stanley-Boyd High teacher Robert Seidl. “It’s quite an honor for the school to be represented by this many people serving our country.”

The future service members hope their decisions to serve, and celebrations like Thursday night’s, inspire the generations behind them to also serve their country.

“My goal, by the time I’m done, is to show everybody what it means to be a Marine,” said John Burgoyne. “Give them that example, and why joining is probably one of the best choices you’ll ever make in your life.”

The celebration is the first of its kind for Stanley, but event organizers Marthamae Kottschade and Nicole Witt hope it won’t be the last.

“Hopefully seeing this, seeing how active the veterans are in the VFW in this community, that then the students, that inspires them and maybe now it’s kind of like a college recruiting event,” Kottschade said. “Maybe now they’ll go back, tell their friends, tell their family about this event, the word will spread, and you know, that’ll inspire other ones.”

