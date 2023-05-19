Students and Xcel Energy team up to plant trees

Tree planting in the Town of Wheaton
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT
TOWN OF WHEATON, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy and the Mossy Rock Nature Group joined together on Friday to bring greenery to the Town of Wheaton in Chippewa County.

50 members from the Nature Group worked with Xcel Energy at their Wheaton campus to plant over 100 trees and 500 shrubs to create wildlife pockets for bird perches and nests. The group is a nonprofit that offers nature education and activities to homeschooled children in Northwestern Wis. The aim of this event was to teach kids by using the environment as a classroom.

“My background is in education, and we know that just being outside and learning outside can be a much more formative experience for kids. So actually living in it and experiencing it is really powerful for kids,” Ryan Harrison, Mossy Rock Spokesperson, said.

The group planted 50 white cedar trees to spell out the words “Mossy Rock.”

Each tree has a sign with a student’s name on it, so they can come back to observe changes to their tree year-round.

