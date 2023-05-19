Swinging for a Cure hosts 13th annual golf outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course

By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Swinging for a cure hosted its 13th annual golf outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire Friday morning.

Over 160 golfers attended to help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the neighborhood, and Wisconsin Foster Closet. Each hole was sponsored, and the event also included raffles to help raise money.

Last year, around $20,000 was raised, with organizers hoping to exceed $30,000 this year.

Michelle Larson, Swinging for a Cure Organizer, said in part quote, “But regardless of the weather, everyone’s hearts are full and happy because they’re able to give back to these non-profits,”

This year’s event was the largest to date with 36 teams participating.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police Department
Victim identified in Eau Claire fatal crash
Samantha Frye, 18, owns Rosalie’s Restaurant and is putting all she has into making it a success.
18-year-old uses college savings to buy restaurant
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Jersey Mike's Subs in Eau Claire
First Jersey Mike’s Subs location in Eau Claire slated to open May 24
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water

Latest News

Charity Golf Outing
Students and Xcel Team Up to Plant Trees
Tree planting in the Town of Wheaton
Students and Xcel Energy team up to plant trees
SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 4 (5/19/23)