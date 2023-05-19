Swinging for a Cure hosts 13th annual golf outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Swinging for a cure hosted its 13th annual golf outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course in Eau Claire Friday morning.

Over 160 golfers attended to help support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the neighborhood, and Wisconsin Foster Closet. Each hole was sponsored, and the event also included raffles to help raise money.

Last year, around $20,000 was raised, with organizers hoping to exceed $30,000 this year.

Michelle Larson, Swinging for a Cure Organizer, said in part quote, “But regardless of the weather, everyone’s hearts are full and happy because they’re able to give back to these non-profits,”

This year’s event was the largest to date with 36 teams participating.

