A beautiful weekend on tap in Western Wisconsin with sunshine and near to above average temperatures

Skies have cleared out tonight as a large area of high pressure moves over the Great Plains Region. Lighter winds and dry air on top of the clear conditions will allow overnight lows to plummet into the low and mid-40s with readings in the upper 30s possible in our low-lying areas. This may lead to patchy frost developing, so if you’re concerned about your plants, it will likely be a good idea to cover or bring them inside as a precaution. The start of our weekend will bring gorgeous weather for any outdoor plans as high pressure remains dominant to the southwest. Sunny skies will prevail with light winds and a return to seasonable temperatures as highs climb into the low 70s.

High pressure takes hold with abundant sunshine Saturday (WEAU)

On Sunday, a weak cold front is forecast to drop out of Canada to the south with our next wave of high pressure quickly following behind. This boundary will move through dry, bringing just a few extra clouds with plenty of sunshine in store and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. Much of next week will favor dry weather in the region as an upper-level ridge of high pressure gradually builds over the Central United States, slowly pushing eastward throughout the week. On Monday, a large surface high will be situated south of the Hudson Bay, placing Western Wisconsin in southerly return flow on the backside with a nice warm up in store. Temperatures to start the week will range from the upper 70s to around 80, before we see consistent readings in the low to mid-80s through Friday with south and southwest winds sticking around. By late in the week and into next weekend, there are indications of a potential storm system approaching from the northwest, which may lead to chances for a few showers and storms during this time frame. For now, things look to stay quiet with sunny weather sticking around. Enjoy the fantastic weather ahead!

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.