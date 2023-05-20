Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild hosts 12th Annual Fairytale Ball

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild hosted its 12th Annual Fairy Tale Ball Friday night at the Florian Gardens.

The enchanted evening gave area children a chance to dress up and meet some of their favorite Disney characters.

The Little Mermaid, Mirabel, Elsa & Anna, Belle, Snow White, and Cinderella were in attendance to help make the night magical.

There was food, games, a photo booth, sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, a silent auction, and more.

The money from the evening’s fundraiser will go toward arts programming for children in the Chippewa Valley.

