Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild hosts 12th Annual Fairytale Ball

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild hosted its 12th Annual Fairy Tale Ball Friday night at the Florian Gardens.

The enchanted evening gave area children a chance to dress up and meet some of their favorite Disney characters.

The Little Mermaid, Mirabel, Elsa & Anna, Belle, Snow White, and Cinderella were in attendance to help make the night magical.

There was food, games, a photo booth, sing-a-longs, horse-drawn carriage rides, a silent auction, and more.

The money from the evening’s fundraiser will go toward arts programming for children in the Chippewa Valley.

