Police departments are offering mental health and wellness programs for officers and deputies

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The death of a loved one is often a traumatic incident for relatives and friends. According to a website named http://ww1.firsthelp.org/, the average person experiences four to five such incidents during their lifetime - but a law enforcement officer could see hundreds.

In Menasha, Chief Deputy Angie Hanchek says most recently hearing of four deaths in the line of duty has been traumatic for every member of law enforcement in Wisconsin.

“This is hitting home for everybody,” she said, “What else can we do here not only to protect our officers physically but mentally?” she wondered.

She is thankful her officers in Menasha have somewhere to turn - an ever expanding wellness program that began in 2021, focusing on physical, mental and financial health.

She said that while doing research, she uncovered sobering numbers. Numbers, that she is determined to see shift.

“One of the hardest things that we found, that is really hard is the average life expectancy of an officer is 57 years old. I’m recruiting at 22 year old, in the back of my mind I know the average life expectancy is 57 years old, we have to do more,” she said.

Doing more for officers and their families is now the focus. They have peer support teams, resiliency training, and access to counselors. Hanchek said before the program, officers often turned to unhealthy means to alleviate stress.

“We watched officers rely on sleeping pills to sleep. Because they were unable to cope with some of the instances that they are dealing with in this line of work. Alcohol, and so on, and so forth in every department,” she explained.

However, that has changed, she added.

“Everyone talks. No one turns a blind eye to anyone anymore. If you recognize someone is a little different, a little off, we talk,” she noted.

“I think there is definitely a stigma, I think, but what we’ve seen here is that for the most part, we broke that stigma,” Lieutenant Adam Schulz from the Menasha Police Department added.

Schulz also said that he has seen a shift in perspective: “Yeah, I think the other thing we recognize that it does is that it brings everybody closer to. Everybody recognizes when somebody’s having an off-day and we push each other, we hold each other accountable. I think the way you look at it is what I like to say, is making the day deposit, right.”

Lieutenant Peter Sawyer said that officers carry a heavy burden - and that resources for them are crucial: “The stakes are great. You never know when a situation is going to turn off bad, and I think we’ve seen that unfortunately here as a recent. You never know what’s gonna happen.”

Tough statistics have departments taking a closer look at mental health. According to https://bluehelp.org/, law enforcement officers are 54% more at risk for suicide compared to civilians. In light of that, Green Bay kicked off a new health and wellness initiative this year -- they also have an extensive peer support team in Fond du Lac.

Brooke Mathes from the Fond du Lac Police Department, a mental health and wellness specialist, helps run the program. She said the amount of trauma officers experience is all too real, and they need an outlet: “So we like to say it doesn’t bother us, but I know it really really does because it’s not something we should be seeing every day. But we are. That’s why we want to offer those resources to officers and let them know that we are here if they want to talk, please do that. We’d rather have someone talk, than bottle it all up.”

She added that every member of their support team has a different critical role: “There are so many emotions that come along with this job that it could be hard to balance them.”

As for funding, it often comes down to the names that can be seen on walls like the one in Menasha. Community supporters providing support to lift up the men and women sworn to protect and serve.

