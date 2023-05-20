Songwriter Pete Brown, who co-wrote ‘Sunshine of Your Love’ and ‘White Room,’ dies

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the...
Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote “Sunshine of Your Love” and “White Room” for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died. He was 82.

The London-based Brown died of cancer late Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

A poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.

He also helped write the group’s song, “I Feel Fine,” and formed a songwriting partnership with Bruce after Cream broke up that lasted more than four decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two officers killed in Barron County
Report released on officer involved shooting in Barron County
Josie Dikeman
Woman in custody as a result of investigation into the death of a 6-year-old
drug arrest
Person accused of possessing methamphetamine after search of vehicle in Cadott
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside ice cream shop
Medical issue causes driver to crash outside Ramone’s Ice Cream shop
Matt Rokus
Eau Claire Chief of Police releases community statement

Latest News

Jamie Bradley-Brun, 37, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.
Woman drowns daughter, tries drowning 8-year-old after, authorities say
U.S. President Joe Biden, from left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Australia's Prime...
Biden aims to reassure world on US debt standoff as he consults with Indo-Pacific leaders
Biden, G7 leaders talk Russia and more
An outrider walks a horse on the track as horses work out ahead of the 148th running of the...
Race horse’s death hours before Preakness extends sport’s woes seen at Churchill Downs
A Wisconsin mother says her son was mauled by a dog at an in-home day care.
‘Most horrible thing’: Child mauled by dog at in-home day care, mother says