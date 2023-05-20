SportScene 13 for Friday, May 19th

By JD Danielson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tons of end of the regular season prep softball action, including Mondovi against Stanley-Boyd, North against Fall Creek, and La Crosse Central against Memorial.

Plus, Neillsville faces Spencer with a chance to win the Cloverbelt East prep baseball title.

Also, Regis hosts Pacelli in prep boys tennis.

Additionally, For The Hobby card shop readies to host Saturday’s Eau Claire Card Show.

Finally, the PGA Championship continues on with round two.

