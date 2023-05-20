Sunshine prevails into the new work week with a stretch of above average temperatures

It was a picture-perfect day to spend time outdoors as high pressure southwest of the state gave way to blue skies and sunshine with temperatures climbing up around average in the low to mid-70s. Expect the quiet weather to last into tonight with a mainly clear sky as our high drifts to the south while a weak cold front slowly works down from Canada overnight. Once again, we will be looking at chilly temperatures with the clear conditions and light winds as low temperatures bottom out in the mid-40s across the Chippewa Valley. A few more clouds will be around tomorrow with plenty of sunshine still expected as our cold front stalls over North-Central Wisconsin with another high pressure center moving north and east of the area. That said, Canadian wildfire smoke will filter back into our far northern counties aloft, allowing for hazy conditions to develop once again with Western Wisconsin forecast to see the smoke by later in the day. Afternoon highs will warm above normal into the upper 70s, and potentially around 80 for some of our southern counties.

Weak cold front stalls over North-Central Wisconsin with sunshine Sunday (WEAU)

Dry weather continues through the new work week as an upper level ridge of high pressure takes hold over the Central United States. Mostly sunny skies will be dominant across the area with southerly flow on the backside of high pressure to the east giving way to a nice warm up early in the week. Highs Monday will be up around 80 with widespread readings in the low 80s on Tuesday. By Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the next cold front will be passing through Wisconsin to the south as it weakens with a large surface high located just south of the Hudson Bay. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out along the boundary, but most locations should remain unscathed with more sunshine and increasing breezes from the east. There will be a slight cool down behind the front with temperatures retreating into the 70s mid-week. The same airmass will linger on Thursday, but southerly return flow on the backside of high pressure will return as it shifts a little more to the east with sunshine on tap. Looking ahead to Friday and Memorial Day weekend, we’ll be watching a storm system come together in the Inter-Mountain West with an upper trough carving out along the west coast. Meanwhile, our ridge axis will be nudged directly over the Upper Midwest, keeping quiet weather around as temperatures climb back to that 80-degree mark.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.