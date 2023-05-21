1,400 students graduate from UW-Eau Claire

1,400 students at UW-Eau Claire are now graduates.
1,400 students at UW-Eau Claire are now graduates.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - 1,400 students at UW-Eau Claire are now graduates.

UW-Eau Claire held three commencement ceremonies on Saturday at Zorn Arena. Blugold alumni Horacio Rozanski, the president and CEO of the professional services company Booz Allen Hamilton gave the commencement speech at all three ceremonies.

Rozanski told the graduates the importance of choices and how who they choose to be after college will open new opportunities for them.

“Take it from me, you can only lead successfully if you know your own values because what matters to you will fundamentally affect the way you make decisions,” Rozanksi said. “People will only follow you and they will only accept your decisions if they understand who you are and know your values.”

WEAU would also like to give a special shoutout to our very own Melanie Walleser and Ellie Pomerleau who both graduated from UW-Eau Claire on Saturday with majors in journalism.

